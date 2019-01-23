How the partial government shutdown could affect FBI agents in the long term is the subject of a new report. In "Voices from the Field," members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents Association — a non-governmental group representing the interests of many FBI agents — shared concerns. One anonymous respondent said: "We as individuals in this organization swore to protect and serve the American people, [but we cannot do so] if the government is not re-opened immediately." Another unnamed agent said "the shutdown has eliminated any ability to operate." FBI agents are furloughed as part of the continuing partial government shutdown.
The FBI has not responded to Marketplace's request for comment.
