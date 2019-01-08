By Lucia Benavides
January 08, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
 - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The city of Liverpool is almost synonymous with the Beatles. Almost 50 years after the band split up, the place is a sort of Beatles Disney Land: there's a Beatles-themed hotel, a Beatles museum and plenty of shops with all kinds of Beatles merchandise. Fans come from all over the world to see where the story of the Fab Four all started — and this Beatlemania is bringing around  $104 million to the region every year.

 

 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.