New Yorkers just got some good news about the city's streets: Fewer people died in traffic accidents in the city last year. The death toll of 200 was the lowest on the city’s streets since New York started counting traffic fatalities back in 1910 — and ten percent lower than in 2017. Marketplace’s Erika Beras reports on what the city has done to bring traffic related deaths down and what’s next.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

