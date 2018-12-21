UPS employees sort out packages for delivery on May 9, 2017 in New York. This holiday season, "super hubs," like the one in Atlanta, will help the company deliver 800 million packages on time. Last year, 3 million were late. - DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Last holiday season, some 3 million packages a day were delivered late by UPS. This year performance has been much better, thanks to a new network of “super hubs” and billions of dollars in other facility upgrades and technology improvements, UPS said. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, UPS officials said the company expects to deliver more than 800 million packages with the help of new super hubs, reliance on predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence. According to ShipMatrix, which tracks shipping performance for major shipping carriers UPS, FedEx and the USPS, about 98 percent of packages in the post-Thanksgiving delivery crunch period have been arriving on time so far this year.

