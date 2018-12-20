The shipping company, UPS, estimates a record 1.5 million returns will be processed six days before Christmas. It says free shipping and a streamlined return process are causing the early online shopping returns. It still expects another return spike on Jan. 3, but it won't see as many as it did on Dec. 19.
Your contribution as a Marketplace Investor — in whatever amount you choose — is essential to the future of independent public service journalism. And when you give today, your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Thank you for your generous support! Become a Marketplace Investor TODAY!
Ben comes to Marketplace after covering California politics and policy for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, where NPR stations across the state relied on his state government reporting. Before that, he reported for WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina, and covered the arrest and resignation of...