- Monkey Business Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/07/economy/you-can-take-job-and-love-it-why-if-you-leave-it-may-be-hard-find-new-one/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Unemployment is lower than at any time in nearly half a century. Lots of jobs have been added this quarter. But today's job report indicates that now more people are being laid off and filing for unemployment. As the labor market deals with tariffs and fluctuating financial markets, it's hard to predict what might happen next.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO