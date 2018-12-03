Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/03/economy/qatar-leaving-opec-focus-natural-gas/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Persian Gulf state of Qatar, one of the smallest members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, will leave the cartel in January after nearly six decades. Qatar said the move allows it to focus on its natural gas industry. Qatar's decision says a lot about the growth of natural gas in the world’s energy market.

