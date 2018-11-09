By Scott Tong
November 09, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The Keystone XL pipeline to bring Canadian crude to the U.S. has hit another barrier. This project has been on the drawing board for a full decade now, and the latest issue is the Trump administration's paperwork. Just after taking office, the administration decided the project could move forward. But late yesterday a U.S. court blocked a Trump administration permit for construction of the pipeline Why? On grounds that the U.S. government had not fully done its homework. The court sent the assignment back to Washington for more review of the environmental and business risks. 

 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Scott Tong at @tongscott