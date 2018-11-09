Inflation is becoming a big ingredient in John Roeser's business. He owns Roeser's Bakery in Chicago, and says he's paying higher prices for "paper goods, corrugated boxes, eggs and milk and sugar and flour and butter. Go down the list." So he's charging his customers more, too. But Roeser says he can't let his cookies or cakes get too pricey, or he'll lose customers. Many businesses are trying to strike the same balance, as their costs go up.
