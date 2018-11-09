By Amy Scott
November 09, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Inflation is becoming a big ingredient in John Roeser's business. He owns Roeser's Bakery in Chicago, and says he's paying higher prices for "paper goods, corrugated boxes, eggs and milk and sugar and flour and butter. Go down the list." So he's charging his customers more, too. But Roeser says he can't let his cookies or cakes get too pricey, or he'll lose customers. Many businesses are trying to strike the same balance, as their costs go up. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Amy Scott at @amyreports