By Sabri Ben-Achour
November 07, 2018 | 4:32 PM
Democrats won the House. Republicans secured their hold on the Senate. And there was another winner in Tuesday's elections: Medicaid. States had the choice under the Affordable Care Act to expand it. Some did, but some conservative states chose not to. Voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah elected to expand Medicaid. Voters also elected Medicaid expansion-friendly governors in Wisconsin, Kansas and Maine.  

