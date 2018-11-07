According to the Associated Press, 26 percent of voters said health care was the most important issue for them in deciding their vote, and three out of four voters who listed health care as their top issue voted for Democrats. Economic issues like health care premiums and protections for pre-existing conditions were dominant themes in political ads throughout the campaign, and seemed to resonate with voters. Several states also voted for changes to their health care policies, with Nebraska, Utah, and Idaho voters supporting ballot initiatives to expand Medicaid.
