For the first time this year, colleges with large endowments are going to have to start paying a new tax that passed as part of the GOP’s tax plan. Now, in Massachusetts the Democratic candidate for governor has proposed a new state tax on private college endowments. The goal? Make public college tuition less expensive. His proposal comes as big college endowments nationwide are coming under increased scrutiny.
