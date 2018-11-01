By Sabri Ben-Achour
November 01, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The economy is booming, with GDP growth at 3.5 percent. But worker productivity — the amount the economy produces per-hour-worked — not so much. That’s just 1.3 percent. Worker productivity growth has  been below 2 percent for a decade, well below the historical average since World War II. There's no clear cut answer as to why the U.S. is so stubbornly slow when it comes to productivity. But, it matters. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.