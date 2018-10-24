Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/10/24/business/dunkin-aims-starbucks-revamped-espresso-drinks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Dunkin' recently dropped "Donuts" from its name, and now we know one reason why. It wants people to think more about fancy coffee drinks. The chain says it'll be brewing lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos at its 9,200 stores by the holidays. That's a pretty big pivot to coffee.



