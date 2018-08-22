Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/22/world/us-travelers-uk-and-eurozone-little-currency-conundrum/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. travelers to the U.K. and the eurozone face two currency hurdles: calculating pound and euro prices in dollars, and dealing with the higher cost of goods and services over there. How do they cope? With a little magical thinking.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.