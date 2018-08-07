Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/07/health-care/low-initial-turnout-arkansas-s-effort-require-people-who-receive-medicaid-prove/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Arkansas is at the forefront of a national experiment to see whether requiring work for health care coverage helps lift people out of poverty. So far, the state’s plan has seen low compliance among beneficiaries who may soon see themselves fall off the Medicaid rolls. Out of the around 10,000 people who were supposed to report their work in the state’s first phase of the work requirements, 7,464 had not reported as of June. If they miss three consecutive months of reporting they will lose insurance for the rest of the year.

