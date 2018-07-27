Amazon reported some blockbuster numbers this week, with quarterly profits of $2.5 billion — a nearly 1,200 percent increase over this time last year. When you think of Amazon, you probably think of its giant online store where you buy a year’s worth of paper towels or order groceries delivered to your house. But one of the biggest moneymakers for Amazon has nothing to do with its retail operations. It’s a segment of the business called Amazon Web Services.
