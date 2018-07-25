Patty Delgado, founder of Hija de tu Madre, poses next to her signature denim jackets in her Los Angeles showroom. - Courtesy of Patty Delgado

In this installment, we hear from an entrepreneur in Los Angeles who founded a company appliqueing denim jackets.

I'm Patty Delgado, and I'm the founder and owner at Hija de tu Madre. So before I started Hija de tu Madre, I had a freelance design and web design business. So I made a jacket for myself that had a sequin applique la Virgen de Guadelupe. I just put it together on my old Levi's jacket, and I just knew the second that I made that jacket and I just knew that it would be something that would connect really well with other Latina millennials. I started this business with $500, which is nothing, I think. And that was just enough to buy 30 jackets, to buy the appliques, to buy the supplies and a one-month's subscription to a Squarespace website. And that was it. You know, I was, like, working from my parents' living room. Literally, my whole business has been started from my parents' couch, and it's been a wild, wild, start. I think the first listicle I was in was for this platform called Remezcla, Latino-millennial-oriented platform. And it was like, whoa, this is reaching a bigger audience at such a short period amount of time, like. I've only been in business for, like, 30 days. And I think that's kind of when I realized, um, maybe people do like this stuff and maybe this would be something that I should pursue further and kind of say buh-bye to all of my design clients. I want Hija de tu Madre to be equal parts e-commerce, cultural empowerment, but also a place for women, particularly Latinas, to find resources to grow their own business. I think every night before I go to bed, I just, like, am so excited to start the day. I just know that there's always something to look forward to with this business.



