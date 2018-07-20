Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/20/economy/tight-labor-market-vexes-retailers-looking-hire-holidays/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits has fallen to its lowest point since 1969, according to data released by the Labor Department Thursday. These numbers are another sign of a tight labor market. And they’ve got retailers thinking about the holiday season.

