Goldman Sachs President David Solomon speaking onstage at a summit late last year. - Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune

Full-time company president, part-time DJ.

Goldman Sachs has just announced that David Solomon, 56, will be its next CEO, taking over the reins from the current chairman, Lloyd Blankfein. We found out that when he's not helping steer the direction of one of the world's largest investment banks, he serves as an electronic dance DJ under the name "DJ D-Sol," with gigs in New York, Miami and the Bahamas.

“David’s always believed that having a wide range of outside interests leads to a balanced life and makes for a better career,” Goldman Sachs spokesman Jake Siewert told the New York Times. “He’s preached that regularly to younger employees in the firm and tries to lead by example.”

Those interests happen to include making remixes of Fleetwood Mac songs. Check out his playlist on Spotify here:

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO