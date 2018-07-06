After the housing bubble burst, many people were forced to scale back and learn how to live smaller. For some, that meant turning to simpler, cleaner home designs that were also more affordable. Much of that less expensive, mass-produced furniture still mimic the kind of things you may spot in an upscale store. Can you tell the difference between high-end and budget-friendly furniture?
Which ladder is more expensive?Ladder 1Ladder 2
Ladder 1! This book ladder from Paez Transitional Style is made from antique oak and comes in at $1,029.99.
Ladder 2 from Joss & Main is made of solid wood and veneer. Price: $112.99.
Which couch is more expensive?Couch 1Couch 2
Couch 2! The marled microfiber sofa and chaise from West Elm costs $2,998.
Couch 1 is from Ashley Furniture and comes out to $693.00.
Which light fixture is more expensive?Light Fixture 1Light Fixture 2
Light fixture 1! By a long shot. This steel light fixture from West Elm costs $1,060.
Light fixture 2 from Beautifulhalo is made of wrought iron and has a much smaller price tag. This one will only set you back $96.35.
Which mirror is more expensive?Mirror 1Mirror 2
Mirror 2! This is the Adnet Circulaire Mirror by Jacques Adnet. Price: $1,240.
Mirror 1 is from CB2 and it only costs $179.
Which chair is more expensive?Chair 1Chair 2
Chair 2! The Safavieh Dorian Dining Chair is made out of synthetic leather and comes out to $334 per chair.
Chair 1 from Ashley Furniture is also synthetic leather and costs $75 per chair.
