Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/29/business/janus-decision-could-hurt-private-sector-unions-too/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Supreme Court's Janus decision only applies to public-sector unions, barring them from compelling nonunion members to pay agency fees that are meant to cover the costs of collective bargaining and other union services. But some powerful private-sector unions — including the Teamsters, Service Employees International Union and the United Auto Workers — have organized a lot of government workers in recent decades, and they also face potential loss of revenue for recruiting new members. And anti-union advocates are also trying to curtailprivate-sector unions' ability to collect agency fees by pushing so-called right to work laws nationwide.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO