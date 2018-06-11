President Donald Trump backed out of a joint statement with the other six countries of the G-7 and lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter after Trudeau said Canada would push forward with retaliatory tariffs. A photo from the weekend kind of sums it all up: Trump's seated, arms crossed, eyebrows raised, while everyone else in the frame stands over him, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It has a Trump-against-the-world feel to it, which is increasingly how Trump’s trade policies are shaping up.
