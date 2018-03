Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/22/economy/us-limits-chinese-investment-could-have-big-effect/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The White House announced today a series of actions aimed at countering what it calls unfair Chinese trade practices. We got tariffs on $60 billion worth of Chinese goods each year, and we got litigation, with the U.S planning to sue China more at the WTO. And finally, the president says he's going to limit Chinese investment in the U.S. in certain key industries. That's one we don't hear about too often.

