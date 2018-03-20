Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/20/tech/does-psychographic-marketing-really-work/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With enough data, could a company predict what you want? That’s the idea behind psychographic advertising: A company builds a profile of each customer and uses it to manipulate their emotions through marketing. This type of advertising is at the heart of a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, which used Facebook to get this type of personal data. But how far can this type of advertising go? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke with Alexandra Samuel of the Harvard Business Review about what psychographic marketing really is and what its limits are.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.