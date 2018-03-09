By Mitchell Hartman
March 09, 2018
Marketplace

One of the big questions after today’s blockbuster jobs report is where are more new workers gonna come from?  Unemployment is down near 4 percent, and labor shortages are emerging in sectors including manufacturing, construction, IT and healthcare. Meanwhile, the number of people still waiting in the wings — because they're either discouraged about looking for work or long-term unemployed — is dwindling. 

