Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/07/economy/what-capacity-do-us-steel-manufacturers-have-meet-demand-if-tariffs-reduced/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump continues to press his case that imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports will add jobs and strengthen the industry. But some question whether steel manufacturers could meet demand if imports fell off. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. is the largest steel importer in the world, bringing in nearly 27 million tons last year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.