A Senate bill that would roll back some banking restrictions passed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis is moving forward with bipartisan support. Seventeen Democrats voted along with Republicans on Tuesday to allow the banking bill to proceed to a vote. Proponents say it will provide relief to small and mid-sized banks. But critics say the Dodd-Frank rewrite goes too far in loosening regulations on bigger banks, too.

