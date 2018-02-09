Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on Feb. 2. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kate Davidson from the Wall Street Journal and Sheelah Kolhatkar from the New Yorker join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. A 1,000-plus-point Dow loss, news of inflation potentially rising and a government shutdown — we try to figure out what all of this means for the country’s economic landscape. We also discuss the country's strong economic fundamentals alongside the effects of the tax bill and the new budget bill. Then we breakdown Sen. Rand Paul’s comments about deficits and "intellectual dishonesty" during the five-hour government shutdown.