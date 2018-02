Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/07/economy/two-year-senate-budget-deal-provides-certainty-and-busts-spending-caps/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Of course, the Senate deal has to be approved by the House and signed by President Donald Trump. But, assuming that happens, we wouldn't have to worry about shutdowns or continuing resolutions until the end of fiscal 2019. So what then would a two-year spending plan mean for the federal government?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.