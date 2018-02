Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/06/business/gm-aims-cut-billons-it-eyes-driverless-vehicle-service/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Motors reports fourth-quarter earnings before the market opens today. Analysts are expecting an earnings increase for the big carmaker, which retook the lead from Tesla in market valuation last year. GM stock rallied 20 percent in 2017 as the company unveiled bold plans for driverless taxis.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.