Congress is going to change how much graduates need to pay back and how quickly. Pell Grants and loan forgiveness are part of the Republican overhaul, too. A Senate committee will hold a hearing today with new details of an ambitious plan to reboot the nation’s student financial aid system. Until now, proposals for how the federal government doles out money have been mostly under wraps.

