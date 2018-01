Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/23/business/no-such-thing-free-checking/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Bank of America is eliminating free checking for customers who keep low balances. Free-checking accounts are getting harder to find. Instead, more banks are offering customers accounts with an upfront fee. How will these changes affect consumers who already have limited access to bank services?