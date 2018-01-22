Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/22/economy/shutdown-over-and-economy-doesnt-seem-be-none-wiser/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The government may be funded for another three weeks, at least, but there's already another debate that seems to be looming on the horizon, and with it, another possible shutdown. While uncertainty appears to be the new normal in Washington, the U.S. economy appears to be, for all intents and purposes, healthy. According to Patricia Cohen, who covers the economy for the New York Times, this is because the national economy has been resilient for a long time. And it's going to take more than a 60-odd-hour shutdown to make a blip.

"Business doesn't like uncertainty," Cohen said in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "But then you have to ask yourself, has this shut down given us any further insight or any indication of even greater dysfunction in Washington than we already knew existed? So, I mean, my feeling is pretty much the market has already accounted for what is basically been a very bitter and dysfunctional Congress."

