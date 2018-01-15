Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/15/health-care/kids-health-funding-set-expire-families-and-doctors-make-plans/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Childrens Health Insurance Program is healthcare for kids whose parents make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private healthcare. If Congress doesn't reauthorize it, the program starts to run out of funding on Friday, leaving up to nine million children without coverage. Doctors are urging parents to fill all prescriptions, and to plan their budgets for new, additional costs.

