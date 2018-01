Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/05/business/pity-tax-bills-america-s-multinationals/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

During the next few weeks we'll be hearing from some of the world's largest companies about big, one-time write-downs against their financial results. Many are expected to warn that their profits will be hurt by the huge bills they have to pay to the IRS. It's part of the new tax law. But those write-downs are but small setbacks on the way to big windfalls.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.