Are you the type of person who during the holidays wants to watch "It's a Wonderful Life" or debate which version of "A Christmas Carol" is the best? Or are you lining up to watch the new "Star Wars" movie for a second or third time in theaters? Either way, you're benefiting from a concerted effort by production companies to capitalize on holiday cheer. Streaming services are taking advantage of the season to promote their shows, and movie studios are trying to catch up on box-office numbers as the year wraps up. Meg James is the corporate media reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She explains to Lizzie O'Leary how this year's holiday entertainment business for movies and TV compares to the past.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.