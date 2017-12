The founder and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya, speaks onstage at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit back in Oct. 2016 in San Francisco, California. - Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/19/tech/source-code-chamath-palihapitiya/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Social Capital CEO and former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya had a long and winding conversation with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood — they talked about his goals for Social Capital, the need for more diversity in venture capital world, and why he wants to change how tech companies go public.

You can listen to the entire interview in the audio player above, as part of "The Source Code."