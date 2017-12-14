Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/14/tech/net-neutrality-gone-so-now-what-consumers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Communications Commission has voted today to take some reins off the internet. In a 3-to-2 party line vote under the Trump appointed Chairman Ajit Pai, the FCC scrapped net neutrality rules that were put in place in 2015 under the Obama administration. Those rules generally prohibited internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast from charging more for higher quality, faster service, or access to specific internet content. Now that those reins will be off, how might consumers be affected? The wireless cellphone service industry may be a good one to look at for clues.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.