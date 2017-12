Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/05/economy/here-s-why-one-year-phase-corporate-tax-cut-could-be-big-deal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One of the key parts of the GOP tax reform plan is a cut in the corporate tax rate from the current 35 percent to 20 percent. In the bill passed by the House, that cut would begin next year. The Senate bill delays the cut until 2019. One year may not seem like a big deal. Then again, it could make all the difference.

