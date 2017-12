Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/04/economy/how-many-tax-brackets-do-we-need/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The GOP has promised its tax plan would ultimately create a simpler tax system for individuals. Key to that is a reduction in the number of tax brackets from the current seven. The House bill does that, taking them to four and lowering the rates. The Senate, though, sticks with seven, albeit at slightly lower rates. How would those two approaches shake out for taxpayers – and what might a compromise look like?

