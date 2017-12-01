Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/01/health-care/states-warning-families-they-may-lose-chip-medical-coverage/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program ran out at the end of September, meaning millions of kids and pregnant women won’t have coverage in the new year. There are bills in Congress that would fund the program, but nobody can agree where to get to money to do it. The $15 billion program funnels federal money to states, which they use to subsidize healthcare for some families. Now some states are sending notices to CHIP recipients that their coverage may go away next year.

