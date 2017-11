Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/24/economy/teens-are-taking-longer-grow/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A major study of teenagers and their activities has found that adolescents are growing up more slowly than previous generations. We look at one aspect in particular: they’re less likely to have paying jobs (the number of eighth graders who work for pay has been cut in half). How does that affect them now, and later in life?

