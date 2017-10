Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/25/world/mnuchin-heads-middle-east-week-focused-disrupting-terrorist-money-flow/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks in Saudi Arabia today at the launch of what’s being called the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center. Mnuchin’s leading a weeklong delegation to the Middle East to meet with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar to talk about ways to combat terrorist financing.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.