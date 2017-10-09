Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/09/economy/when-it-comes-immigration-family-ties-may-no-longer-bind/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The White House sent Congress a letter yesterday, outlining what it wants in immigration reform. The list of White House wants was long. Just a few items: ending funding for so-called sanctuary cities, the completion of construction of President Trump’s wall along the Mexican border, and reducing the number of refugees the U.S. admits each year to an “appropriate level.” One of the bedrock ideas of the Trump plan is that the United States should move from an immigration system based on family ties to one based on merit or skills. Does that make sense?

