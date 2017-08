Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/10/business/nordstrom-s-doing-better-most-retailers-so-why-it-hard-find-buyer/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Earnings for Nordstrom are expected later today. The retailer announced back in June that it was considering becoming a private company again. Buying out shareholders takes a lot of financing, and the company appears to be having a tough time getting formal talks going with potential investors. But that may not be such a bad thing for the retailer.

