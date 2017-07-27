By Adriene Hill
July 27, 2017 | 3:40 PM
Marketplace

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, still has pending business with China. His hedge fund firm, SkyBridge Capital, will be sold to a Chinese company, the HNA Group, once regulators sign off. The Wall Street Journal reports the deal could be worth $250 million and that Scaramucci himself stands to earn between $62 million and $125 million. Some ethics watchdogs say the deal could present a conflict for the Trump administration. 

Adriene Hill