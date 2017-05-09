Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/09/sustainability/coal-finds-washington-allies-who-cast-doubt-its-energy-rivals/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In the words of the president, the so-called “war on coal” is over. One could get that impression on news that coal production ticked up the first quarter, thanks to a cold winter boosting business for all energy. But long-term rival fuels like natural gas and renewables are pushing coal out of the market. And yet this administration seems to have a special thing for coal. Two agency heads have recently been drumming up support for coal by raising concerns about its alternatives — concerns that market watchers and experts don’t necessarily share.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.