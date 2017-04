Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/25/business/chipotle-hoping-put-2015-ecoli-scandal-behind-it/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle reports earnings after markets close today. The beleaguered burrito brand’s stock is up nearly 20 percent this year, signaling a possible comeback from its E. coli scandal of 2015. Analysts expect a recovery quarter for Chipotle, but the company has a ways to go.

