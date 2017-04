Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/20/education/study-suggests-attending-college-full-time-better/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Only about 40 percent of community college students earn a degree within six years. But students who go to class full time are much more likely to graduate. A new study finds that even one semester of full-time attendance makes a difference.

